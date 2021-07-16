The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kaitlyn E. Anderson 29, of the 200 block of Weikel Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Bryan D. Feldpausch, 40, of the 1200 block of East Sixth Street was charged Wednesday with criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
• Checks were reported
stolen Tuesday from SS. Joseph
And Paul Catholic Church, 609 E. Fourth St.
• A Harley-Davidson motorcycle worth $3,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 400 block of Lucas Avenue.
• A wallet and an inhaler worth $379 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 4600 block of Towne Square Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A Ford Explorer and a handgun were reported stolen Wednesday after the vehicle broke down and was left on U.S. 60 near the 18-mile marker.
