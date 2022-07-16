The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Andria E. Sparks, 29, of the 4700 block of Town Square Court was charged Friday with theft of identity of another without consent, third-degree criminal trespassing and failure to appear.
• Travis L. Ray, 32, of the 8700 block of Monarch Road was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Marc A. Turner, 52, of the 1500 block of Robin Road was charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and third-degree criminal trespassing.
• Mackenzie D. Edmonds, 22, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 and fraudulent use of a credit card.
• Marcus D. Binns, 36, homeless, was charged Thursday with first-degree robbery, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, second-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal trespassing, second-degree criminal trespassing and fraudulent use of a credit card.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Joel P. Miller, 43, of the 4700 block of Town Square Court was charged Friday with possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of property mislaid or delivered by mistake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.