The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Cory J. Miles, 33, of the 3500 block of Arlington Drive, was charged Friday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• Wesley M. Wright, 29, of the 600 block of West Highland Avenue, was charged Friday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
Owensboro Police Department
• Jacob C. Anderson, 22, homeless, was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.
• Isaiah D. Gray, 22, homeless, was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property worth $10,000 or more.
• Stacey R. Bigger, 44, of the 10000 block of US Highway 431, was charged Saturday with theft by unlawful taking or disposition (auto) between $10,000 and $1 million.
