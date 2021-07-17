The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jose R. Santillan-Sandoval, 27, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tyler D. Polston, 25, of the 1300 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Brian Whitten, 26, of the 3500 block of Deer Trail was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and theft of a controlled substance.
• An assault was reported Tuesday at a home in the 2200 block of York Drive. The victim reported being struck in the head with a brick by
an acquaintance.
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 4400 block of Taylor Drive.
• A debit card was reported stolen Thursday from Mellow Mushroom, 101 W. Second St.
• Gold coins, sports cards, furniture, a rifle case, ammunition magazines and Legos worth $1,050 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 2800 block of Delaware Drive.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 2:24 p.m. Thursday on Crabtree Avenue near McFarland Avenue. They were a car driven by Calix Seilin Guerra, 31, of the 800 block of Locust Street and a car driven by Jamar N. McNary, 48, of the 2600 block of West Ninth Street. Reports say Guerra and her passenger, Delmis Contrerus, were transported to Owensboro Health for examination after complaining of head and neck pain.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michael R. Liles, 34, of the 2300 block of North York Street was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Joshua L. Porter, 41, of the 3800 block of Raintree Drive was charged Friday with second-degree burglary.
• John B. Stanley, 46, of the 700 block of Parkway Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Terry L. Knotts, 42, of Chandler, Indiana, was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
