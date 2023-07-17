The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Logan Foster, 18, address unknown, was charged Saturday with third-degree assault on a police officer or probation officer.
• Terry M. Howard, 51, of the 2700 block of West Sixth Street, was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property worth more than $1,000 and less than $10,000.
Kentucky State Police
• Larry D. Hale, 35, of the 1100 block of Pearl Street, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance and trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
Owensboro Police Department
• Nathan M. Payne, 45, of the 4000 block of Yates Drive, was charged Saturday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance, third offense or more (meth).
