The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jermiah J. Gaddis, 31, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jonathan D. Wilson, 40, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Sunday with theft of mail matter.
• Two juveniles were charged Friday with third-degree burglary.
• Taylor J. Kern, 35, of the 2400 block of St. Ann Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A scooter worth $1,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 2100 block of Churchill Drive.
• A handgun, wallet and credit cards were reported stolen Friday a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Salem Drive. The vehicle sustained approximately $400 in damage during the incident.
• Jewelry and a watch worth $16,800 were reported stolen Friday, in a burglary at a home in the 3600 block of Bridgepointe Drive.
• A dog training collar, foil tape, power tools, hand tools and a battery were reported stolen Friday from Menards, 3001 Heartland Crossing Blvd.
• A Chrysler 300 worth $2,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 600 block of Dalton Street.
• A Toyota Camry worth $4,000 was reported stolen Friday while parked in a parking lot in the 1100 block of West Ninth Street.
• A shooting was reported at 9:50 p.m. Saturday at a home in the 300 block of Hale Avenue.
• A car battery worth $150 was reported stolen Friday, in a burglary at a home in the 3900 block of Hawthorne Drive.
• Mailed packages containing T-shirts, gym shorts, dog collars, two security cameras and two Roku remotes were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 1000 block of Audubon Avenue. The shorts and the security cameras were recovered.
