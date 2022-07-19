The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Chad M. Williams, 48, of the 600 block of Time Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael S. Tarrance 48, of the 4137 block of Fogle Drive was charged Sunday with theft of mail matter.
• Phillip J. Vowels, 56, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Kiley L. King, 42, homeless, was charged Sunday with tampering with physical evidence.
• Jeffery W. Pulliam, 40, of the 2200 block of Westview Drive was charged Monday with first-degree indecent exposure.
• A rape was reported stolen Sunday at the Budget Inn, 316 East Third St.
• Prescription drugs worth $20 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1200 block of Frederica Street. Reports say the theft occurred July 13.
• A rape was reported Sunday at a home on Dublin Lane.
• A Toyota Matrix worth $6,000 was reported stolen Friday from the 1800 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
• Two televisions and a diamond ring worth $2,000 were reported stolen Sunday in a burglary at a home in the 4100 block of Fox Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jacob A. Fleming, 28, of the 3900 block of Benttree Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot).
• Jamie K. Huskisson, 42, of the 1900 block of Keenland Parkway was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher T. Isaacs, 42, of the 1500 block of Creek Haven was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kenneth A. Lyons, 50, of the 600 block of Jed Place was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Megan L. Stout, 21, of the 4200 block of Hawesville Easton Road was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Cody M. Carter, 29, of Maceo was charged Monday with failure to comply with the sex offender registry.
