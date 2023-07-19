The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Benjamin A. Canary, 36, of the 2000 block of Frayser Street was charged Tuesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Byron T. Huff Jr., 49, of the 5800 of Honeysuckle Lane was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stormi R. Burke, 25, of the 300 block of Longfellow Drive was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Angela M. Coomes-Jones, 50, of Fordsville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Charles N. Small, 28, of the 700 block of Danberry Street was charged Monday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Stacy Bigger, 44, address unknown, was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Lucas W. Kellems, 31, of Fordsville, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Rebecca L. Miller, 25, homeless, was charged Monday with possession of a defaced firearm and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A lawn mower worth $2,500 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3500 block of South Griffith Avenue.
• Merchandise worth $3,085 were reported Monday from Best Buy, 5101 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Matthew D. Whitaker, 28, of the 300 block of Hale Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree unlawful imprisonment and first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot).
