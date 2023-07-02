The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shelby L. Gillaspie, 31, of the 1800 block of Crescent Avenue, was charged Friday with second-degree strangulation and fourth-degree assault.
• Tyler W. Hamilton, 29, of the 2700 block of West 9th Street, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), trafficking in synthetic drugs and second-degree fleeing or evading police.
Kentucky State Police
• Christian S. Ralph, 29, of the 6900 block of Lamplite Circle, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), failure to wear seatbelts, failure to produce insurance crard, operating on suspended or revoked operating license, possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
