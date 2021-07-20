The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sherrie A. Shirel, 53, of the 1700 block of McConnell Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Ecaterina G. Robertson, 32, of the 400 block of Sutton Lane was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
• A catalytic converter worth $1,500 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of West Fourth Street.
• Computer monitors, a keyboard and other undetermined items were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 3800 block of Brentwood Drive.
• A scooter worth $500 was reported stolen Friday from the 3100 block of West Second Street.
• A wallet, a bag, cash, a smartphone, credit and debit cards and other items worth $392 were reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 2000 block of Hall Street.
• Cash in the amount of $2,000 was reported stolen Friday from a room at the Cadillac Motel, 1311 W. Second St.
• A rape was reported Saturday at a home on West Fifth Street.
• A Jeep Wrangler worth $3,500 was reported stolen Saturday from the 100 block of East 23rd Street.
• A trailer worth $2,800 was reported stolen Saturday from the 1600 block of Starlite Drive.
• Power tools worth $360 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1200 block of Maple Avenue.
• Cash in the amount of $50 was stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 300 block of East 27th Street.
• Cash in the amount of $2,500 was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at Soak-N-Wet Car Wash, 4933 Frederica St.
• Nothing was taken in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 2400 block of West 10th Street.
Kentucky State Police
• Misty R. Spurlock, 47, of Henderson was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
