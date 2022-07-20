The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James R. Kanipe, 53, of Henderson was charged Monday with second-degree burglary.
• Pamela L. Williams, 41, of the 4900 block of Windy Hollow Road was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Ah Du La, 24, address unknown was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Gary R. Estes, 47, of Hawesville was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher L. Smith, 36, homeless was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Elizabeth M. Worth, 41, of the 2200 block of East 18th Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• A Gator all-terrain vehicle worth $1,300
was reported stolen Saturday from the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue.
• Golf clubs, golf shoes and a range finder worth $1,800 were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked on West Second Street near St. Ann Street.
• A moped worth $2,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 1000 block of West Seventh Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Carly A. Blair, 19, of the 2300 block of Sir Wren Court was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Various items were reported stolen Monday from a trailer parked in the 3000 block of Alvey Park Drive.
• A bicycle was reported stolen Monday in the 900 block of Moseley Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Jonathan W. Howard, 24, of the 4700 block of Springlane Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
