The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• DavDuan L. Jackson, 23, of the 2200 block of Ponder Place was charged Tuesday with resisting arrest, third-degree assault and disarming a peace officer.
• Michael Cunningham, 60, of the 600 block of Maple Street was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence, leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, possession of an open alcoholic beverage and operating a motor vehicle on a suspended license.
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with first-degree sexual abuse and first-degree indecent exposure.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joseph M. Hagan, 54, of the 10000 block of Kentucky Highway 764 was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Paula S. Wink, 54, of the 300 block of North Dieterle Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of drug paraphernalia and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason E. Fuqua, 27, of the 6800 block of Thoma Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree burglary and possession of a handgun by a felon.
