The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Dalton W. Doolin, 29, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Decory K. McFarland, 22, of the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Monday with third-degree burglary, second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Terry D. Wead, 42, of Tell City was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Nissan Maxima worth $13,00 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 2100 block of Dickey Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Three storage units were reported broken into Monday at Store It All, 3162 Alvey Park Drive W. Reports say various items were stolen.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.