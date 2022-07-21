The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• David E.Canary, 34, of the 1700 block of East 19th Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree fleeing/evading police, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and trafficking in synthetic drugs.
• Carrie E. Hernandez, 42, of the 6100 block of Main Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Brittany D. Parrish, 30, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Amber N. Watts-Alexander, 37, of the 3000 block of San Juan Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance.
• Larry N. Lawson, 30, of the 3100 block of Wandering Lane was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, first-degree possession of a controlled substance and receiving stolen property (firearm).
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse.
• A money order for $200 and a key ring with keys was reported stolen July 13 from Owensboro Historical Residences, 301 East 19th Street.
• A vehicle and home sustained vandalism damage Sunday in the 1700 block of Monarch Avenue.
• A scooter worth $1,400 was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2200 block of East 19th Street.
Kentucky State Police
• Travis L. Elliott, 40, of Maceo was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.