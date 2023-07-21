The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William J. Payne, 28, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree burglary and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Ciara D. Polston, 28, of the 2800 block of West Fourth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a minor.
• Jewelry and eyeglasses worth $1,300 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of West First Street. The vehicle was damaged during the theft.
• Three handguns worth $2,350 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of West First Street. The vehicle was damaged during the theft.
• Cell phones, a backpack, a cash app card, clothing and various prescription drugs were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 300 block of East 20th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• William G. Monroe III, 33 of the 200 block of Industrial Drive was charged Wednesday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with complicity to receiving stolen property over $10,000.
• A GMC Sierra and a cell phone were reported stolen Wednesday from the 3100 block of Kentucky 144.
• Vegetables worth $60 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vegetable stand in the 9200 block of Kentucky 56.
• A personal check was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2600 block of Sunrise Drive.
Traffic accidents
• A vehicle driven by a juvenile left the road and overturned at 3 a.m. Wednesday on Pleasant Valley Road. The juvenile driver was ejected from the vehicle in the incident. Sheriffs office reports say the vehicle was found to have been stolen. The juvenile was flown to University of Louisville Hospital.
