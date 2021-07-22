The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Hallie A. Brown, 21, of Morgantown, was charged Tuesday with third-degree burglary.
• Mary J. Riley-Canter, 41, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Shawn Riherd, 18, homeless, was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
• A copper pipe worth $159 was reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of West Fifth Street.
• Merchandise worth $1,200 was reported stolen July 14 from Walmart. The merchandise was recovered.
• A handgun worth $450 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 800 block of Hathaway Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Dalton S. Gordon, 24, homeless, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
Kentucky State Police
• Danny R. Fuqua Jr., 57, of the 3100 block of Steeplechase Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Joshua N. Hendley, 43, of the 1600 block of Thompson Drive was charged Tuesday with possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
