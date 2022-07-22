The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brandon O. Hernandez-Lopez, 22, of the 2100 block of West Fifth Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree unlawful imprisonment.
• Banner J. Ingle, 42, homeless, was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and theft of identity.
• A water heater, light fixtures, sink fixtures, a garbage disposal and light bulbs worth $1,035 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary in the 800 block of Locust Street.
• A three-wheel moped worth $3,300 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2200 block of Carter Road.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at Owensboro Country Club, 400 East Byers Ave.
• A BMW 320i worth $21,500 and a backpack were reported stolen Thursday, from the parking lot of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Matthew D. Bailey, 45, of the 8400 block of Kentucky 2830 was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $10,000 and receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Montae D. Goodnight, 34, of the 2000 block of West First Street was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $10,000, receiving stolen property over $1,000 and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Allen D. Bellar, 28, of Calhoun was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
