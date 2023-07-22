The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Adam C. Strader, 40, of Madisonville was charged with driving under the influence and possession of an open alcohol container inside a vehicle.
• A black Honda Civic was reported vandalized Wednesday in the 800 block of West 8th Street.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.