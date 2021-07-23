The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sabrina M. Bateman, 41, of the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Donald R. Lovellette, 41 of the 4600 block of Marlboro Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Dallas C. Osborne, 24, of the 600 block of Wing Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Miranda M. Tong, 24, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tools and power tools worth $275 were reported stolen in a July 15 burglary at a home in the 100 block of Tennyson Drive.
• Tools worth $100 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Salem Drive.
• Cash and a wallet worth $310 were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 3100 block of Deer Trail. The cash and wallet were recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Christopher B. Eaves, 40, of the 2200 block of County Turf Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), driving under the influence and first-degree criminal mischief.
