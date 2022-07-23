The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ryan S. Clark, 30, of the 2100 block of Dickey Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffrey L. Mayes, 33, of the 2100 block of Carriage Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary in the 3000 block of St. Ann Street.
• Tools worth $450 were reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary in the 2000 block of Hall Street. Reports say the burglary occurred between July 10 and July 19.
• A Chevy Tahoe worth $48,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 2500 block of Carter Road.
• A Lincoln Town Car worth $6,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1500 block of Triplett Street.
• A Taotao motor scooter worth $1,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 2800 block of Legion Park Drive.
• Cash worth approximately $1,100 was reported stolen in a Thursday night robbery at Derby Express Convenience Store, 3024 West Fourth St. Reports say a man entered after the business at about 9:30 p.m. after it was closed, brandished a handgun and demanded cash. The incident is under investigation.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Robert L. Howell, 40, of the 800 block of West 13th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree forgery, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and theft by deception (cold checks) over $1,000.
Kentucky State Police
• Ashlyn L. Gaynor, 26, of Lewisport was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
