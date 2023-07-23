The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Steven M. Herrmann, 59, of Union, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of firearm by convicted felon.
• Michael W. Cronin Jr., 26, homeless, was charged Friday with trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking in marijuana, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of firearm by a convicted felon.
• Bruce A. Hamilton, 46, of the 2700 block of West 9th Street, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kenneth D. Vincent, 27, of Brownsville, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), theft of services more than $1,000, theft by failure to make required disposition of property more than $1,000, second-degree trafficking controlled substance (amphetamine) and trafficking controlled substance.
• Michael D. Craddock, 37, of Hickman, was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing or evading police on foot, possession of firearm by convicted felon and tampering with physical evidence.
• Nissa M. Griffin, 32, of the 2200 block of Belmont Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher L. Brown, 40, of the 0-100 block of Industrial Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Angela N. Hagan, 48, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue, was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kurt G. Myers, 58, of the 3900 block of Kipling Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
