The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Aaron B. Crowe, 26, of the 2800 block of Redford Road was charged Friday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Marchia V. Waller, 20, of Owensboro was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Kenire Herrera Matias, 31, address unknown, was charged Friday with first-degree rape (domestic violence) and first-degree burglary.
• Johnny Lee Worth, 58, of the 2200 block of Fulkerson Drive was charged Thursday with third-degree assault.
• Milandra M. Tong, 24, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason D. Clements, 32, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Alicia N. Noffsinger, 30, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary.
• A Ford Escape worth $15,000, shoes, binoculars and a pair of sandals were reported in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 3800 block of Pine Lake Court. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Hyundai Elantra worth $2,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 2100 block of Robin Road.
• A catalytic converter worth $600 was reported stolen Thursday from the 400 block of Center Street.
Kentucky State Police
• Benjamin A. Canary, 34, of the 1700 block of West Second Street was charged Thursday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jacob R. Casebier, 44, of Hartford, was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment.
