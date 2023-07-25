The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ashley M. Bailey, 40, of the 500 block of Walnut Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Geovany Mejia, 27, of the 6200 block of Kentucky 500 was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Melodie N. Vera-Jones, 41, of the 1200 block of Avondale Road was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Power tools, batteries, a tool bag and hand tools were reported stolen Tuesday from the 700 block of Jackson Street.
• Cash worth $385, a wallet and a house key were reported stolen in a robbery at a home in the 4000 block of Gemini Drive.
• A Hyundai Elantra worth $9,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 200 block of Salem Drive.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Saturday from Comfort Suites, 230 Salem Drive.
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 1300 block of West Second Street.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 4600 block of Frederica Street.
• A handgun worth $280 and cash worth $9 was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 2400 block of Alysa Landing.
• House and car keys were reported stolen Sunday from the 1900 block of San Anita Circle.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A vehicle sustained vandalism damage Sunday during a break-in while parked in the 6800 block of Pond River Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.