The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Melisa J. Diale, 45, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kenneth O. McQuire, 58, of the 400 block of Hathaway Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ashley M. Shown, 39, of the 600 block of Hall Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Clothes, shoes, tools and a two-gallon can containing gasoline worth $65 were reported stolen Friday in a burglary in the 200 block of West First Street.
• A Dodge Ram 1500 worth $3,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 3700 block of Buckland Square. Also, a vehicle at the same address was broken into, with multiple firearms, tools and hunting equipment reported stolen.
• A sexual assault was reported Saturday, which occurred Saturday at a home on Venable Avenue. Reports say the victim was acquainted with the suspects.
• A Dodge Dakota, shoes, an Apple Watch, wallet, cash and credit cards were taken in a burglary reported Saturday in the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court. The vehicle was recovered.
• A TV, stereo and audio equipment and jewelry worth $500 were taken in a burglary reported Sunday at a rental storage facility in the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard.
• A Toyota Avalon worth $17,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 600 block of Hill Avenue.
• A Wallet containing $350 in cash was reported stolen Friday at Independence Bank, 2425 Frederica Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jalen A. Hall, 20, of the 1900 block of Mount Vernon Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A window was busted by a firecracker thrown at it Sunday in the 7000 block of Lamplite Circle.
Kentucky State Police
• Tresia H. Crowe, 60, of the 5400 block of Arlington Park Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
