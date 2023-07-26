The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Thursday with first-degree rape.
• Misty D. Roberts, 43, of the 1900 block of Cullen Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Timothy D. Fullerton, 24, of the 2100 block of Arlington Park Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher J. Treanor, 33, of the 2300 block of Landsdowne South was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Gin K. Mang, 59, of the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Jacob C. Anderson, 22, homeless, was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• A Dodge Avenger worth $2,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 3200 block of St. Ann Street.
• A wallet with credit and debit cards was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Baybrook Street.
• Clothes and prescription drugs were reported stolen Monday from the Owensboro Transit System Office, 430 Allen St.
• Cash worth $500 and jewelry worth $6,500 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 4500 block of Cove Pointe.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jose Stewart, 29, no address listed, was charged Monday with first-degree sodomy and first-degree sexual abuse.
• Various products were reported stolen Monday from Pepsi Beverages Co., 3081 Kentronics Drive.
