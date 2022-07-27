The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brittany L. Chatman, of the 3200 block of West Second Street was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (inmate or corrections officer).
• James R. Barry, 52, of Lewisport was charged Monday with first-degree promoting contraband, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Kimberly D. Renfrow, 32, of the 4200 block of Yewells Landing was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and tampering with physical evidence.
• Freida D. Johnson, 55, of the 600 block of Maple Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Joe L. Turner, 44, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael E. Hines, 21, of Evansville was charged Tuesday with second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A catalytic converter worth $1,545 was reported stolen Monday from the 2900 block of Allen Street.
• Electrical wiring worth $3,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 2300 block of Skaggs Court.
• An XBox One and a Roku device worth $300 were reported stolen Monday in a burglary in the 2300 block of Yewells Landing North.
• A Dodge Dakota worth $4,500 was reported stolen Monday from the 800 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• A handgun and a backpack worth $400 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 800 block of East 21st Street.
