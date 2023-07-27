The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Charles L. Brinlee, 34, address unknown, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Lyndsey R. Brown, 21, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal mischief.
• Andrew J. Coots, 44, of the 1700 block of Hall Dale Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Gabrielle N. Shultz, 29, of Hopkinsville, was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• Angela M. Coomes, 34, of Fordsville, was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• Lucas W. Kellems, 31, homeless, was charged Tuesday with second-degree burglary.
• Isaiah D. Gray, 22, of West Paducah, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000, first-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking (firearm).
• Cash worth $1,489 was reported stolen Tuesday from McAlister’s Deli, 2065 East Parrish Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Michael Biggs, 54, of Evansville, was charged Tuesday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Audrianna L. Jones, 23, of Tell City, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
