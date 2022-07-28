The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Leonardo Velaquez-Perez, 32, of the 4700 block of Towne Square Court was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault and first-degree strangulation.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Tuesday in a burglary in the 1300 block of West Parrish Avenue.
• A Taotao moped worth $1,179 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 1100 block of West Parrish Avenue.
Kentucky State Police
• Myra L. Williams, 57, of the 900 block of Christopher Greenup Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
