The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• A handgun worth $275 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 0-100 block of Dixiana Court.
• A pair of tennis shoes worth $60 were reported stolen Wednesday in a robbery on East 27th Street near Daviess Street.
• A Kia Optima worth $10,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 800 block of Center Street.
• A handgun, a hunting rifle and boxes of ammunition were reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 300 block of Byron Court.
• A Ford 500 worth $1,500 was reported stolen Thursday from the 4700 block of Towne Square Court.
• A mailed package containing AirPods worth $104 were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 4300 block of Kamuf Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A bicycle was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 4600 block of Springlane Drive.
• A moped was reported stolen Wednesday from the 3200 block of East Sixth Street.
• A rifle was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 10300 block of Indian Hill Road. The rifle is believed to have been stolen sometime after July 10.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.