The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Christopher L. Smith, 36, address unknown was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• Alejandro D. Nunez, 20, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property (firearm).
• Tony L. Bass, 30, of Dayton, Ohio, was charged Wednesday with third-degree rape and third-degree sodomy.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen Wednesday in a burglary at Owensboro County Club, 400 East Byers Ave.
• Stereo equipment worth $1,170 was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Omega Street.
• Copper wire worth $5,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from a construction site in the 2500 block of Watson Circle.
• Cash, a bluetooth speaker and prescription drugs were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 1900 block of Freeman Avenue.
Kentucky State Police
• Andrew L. Huffman, 33, of Kansas City, Missouri, was charged Thursday with driving under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (LSD) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
