The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Daniel W. Grant, 47, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Christopher L. Turner, 48, of the 0-100 block of Graham Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Phillip E. Nicholson, 59, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Jahmall J.
McLendon, 33, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Michelle L. Wright, 29, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Zachary A. Johnson, 42, of the 700 block of Ashland Avenue was charged Thursday with theft by deception (cold checks) over $1,000.
• A furnace, kitchen island, kitchen cabinet, a water heater and an air conditioner were reported stolen Monday in a burglary at a home in the 2800 block of Cravens Avenue.
• A moped worth $1,305 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 200 block of Heartwood Court. The moped was recovered.
• Two attempted auto thefts were reported Thursday in the 700 block of West First Street. The steering columns were damaged in the attempted thefts.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• William S. Booker, 44, of the 2000 block of Breckenridge Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A Ford Fusion was reported stolen Thursday from the 2300 block of Browns Valley Road. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Kia Optima was reported stolen Thursday from the 800 block of Center Street.
• Three vehicles were damaged in vehicle break-ins Thursday in the 1000 block of Goetz Drive.
