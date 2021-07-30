The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kassi N. Golfinos, 31, address unknown, was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), drug paraphernalia (buy/possess), and receiving stolen property (under $500).
• Kennetheus K. Whitley, 36, of the 800 block of Dalton Street, was charged Wednesday with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), first-degree fleeing and evading police (on foot), first-degree wanton endangerment, third-degree assault (police officer), resisting arrest, first-degree strangulation, and second-degree disorderly conduct.
• Kisha Adamic, 58, of the 6800 block of Kentucky 2830, was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• James Tyson, 29, homeless, was charged Thursday with second-degree fleeing and evading police, second- and third-degree trespassing, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Raymond J. Jones Jr., 27, of the 400 block of Center Street, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (under $500), first-degree and second-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), first-degree wanton endangerment, and leaving the scene of an accident-failure to render aid or assistance.
• A motor scooter valued at $1,300 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 2400 block of Latrobe Avenue.
• A Nissan truck valued at $7,000 was reported stolen Wednesday from an alley in the 1700 block of East 24th Street.
Traffic Accidents
• Two vehicles collided Wednesday at Frederica Street and Ford Avenue. They were a Chevrolet car driven by Phillip D. Erb, 38, of the 3000 block of Burlew Boulevard, and a Toyota car driven by Brittany L. Bermudez, 32, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street. Phillip was treated at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• Two vehicles collided Wednesday at Triplett Street and East Fourth Street. They were a Dodge van driven by Frank N. Palmer, 70, of the 700 block of Hall Street, and a Jeep SUV driven by Karol-Ann D. Cotton, 23, of Maceo. Cotton was treated at OHRH and released.
