The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Alexander R. Elliott, 25, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was charged Friday with driving under the influence
• Luke A. Alexander, 26, of the 8200 block of Hamilton Ferry Road was charged Thursday with cultivating marijuana (more than five plants) and receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Noah Leach, 22, of the 1600 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Thursday with theft by deception over $1,000.
• A Smith and Wesson handgun worth $700 and
a credit card were reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle parked in the
2600 block of Kingman
Loop South.
• A house was struck by gunfire at 12:41 p.m. Thursday in the 2600 block of West Ninth Street. The home and a microwave sustained damage, but no injuries were reported.
• A Cheverolet Dutchman Express RV worth $6,500 was reported stolen Tuesday from a rental storage facility in the 3400 block of Old Hartford Road. The vehicle is believed to have been stolen on July 11. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Ford Fusion worth $25,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the 600 block of Triplett Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Multiple storage units were broken into Thursday at a rental storage facility in the 900 block of Reid Road.
