The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert E. Midkiff, 55, of the 3100 block of Ridgewood Street, was charged Friday with tampering with physical evidence and abuse of corpse.
• Pawan Kumar, 38, of the 2200 block of West Parrish Avenue, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary.
• Misty D. Stone, 47, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Randolph Smith, 44, homeless, was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property worth more than $500.
• Timothy A. Cobb, 46, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Virgil K. Stewart, 37, of the 300 block of Clay Street, was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing or evading police, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• John W. Potts, 43, of the 200 block of Whittier Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence and failure to comply with sex offender registration.
