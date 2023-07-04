The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Francisco Gaspar, 34, of the 700 block of Bolivar Street was charged with first-degree sexual abuse, in connection with incidents were he chased and inappropriately touched two women in the area of East Fifth Street and Clay Street.
• Gregory Embry, 58, of the 2300 block of Landsdowne South was charged Sunday with third-degree arson.
• Phillip E. Nicholson, 59, of the 200 block of East 19th Street, was charged Monday first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A rape was reported Friday at a home on West Parrish Avenue. Reports say the victim reported being assaulted by two unknown adult males.
• A Ford Explorer worth $1,001 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1500 block of West Fourth Street.
• General merchandise worth $2,041 was reported stolen Friday from Home Depot, 5150 Frederica St.
• A handgun worth $399 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 100 block of Santa Maria Drive.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $4,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 700 block of Sycamore Drive.
• A cell phone, debit cards and a driver’s license were reported stolen Sunday from Kroger, 1670 Starlite Drive.
• A leaf blower, weed eater and tool box were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1300 block of Booth Avenue
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• David Exalien, 44, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida was charged Sunday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
• Jack M. Houghton, 24, of Franklin, was charged Sunday with use of a minor in a sexual performance (victim under age 18).
• Preston L. Smith, 24, of Louisville, was charged Monday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
Kentucky State Police
• Rebecca L. Millar, 27, of the 1600 block of East 25th Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
