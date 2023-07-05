The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Pamela D. Sappenfield, 53, homeless, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Jayvon Fountain, 24, of the 4600 block of Town Square Court, was charged Monday with fraudulent use of a credit card and theft of identity of another without consent.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jonathan S. Martinez, 24, of the 120 block of Lakewood Drive, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (less than four grams of cocaine).
