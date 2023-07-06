The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeffrey B. Garrison, 33, of the 0-100 block of Colonial Court was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Two juveniles were charged Saturday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A Chevrolet Malibu worth $8,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home on West Seventh Street.
• A Saturn SC worth $1,485 was reported stolen Tuesday from Huck’s Market, 300 East Parrish Ave.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A cargo van was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2400 block of Kentucky 144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.