The following list was compiled from reports by local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nicholas S. Wolter, 24, of the 3400 block of New Hartford Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Erick J. Marinelli, 21, of the 4200 block of Roettger Drive was charged Tuesday with third-degree assault (inmate assault on corrections employee), first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
• Andrew J. Coots, 43, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Tuesday with flagrant nonsupport.
• A Honda CRV worth $5,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 3800 block of Carpenter Drive.
• An apartment sustained $600 in vandalism damage when a window was busted open in a Monday burglary in the 700 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A Ford 300 sport utility vehicle worth $10,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 500 block of Southtown Boulevard.
• A Yamaha motorcycle worth $2,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 500 block of Birkhead Avenue.
• A Buick Enclave worth $8,000 and a small amount of cash were reported stolen in a robbery that occurred between 1:45 a.m. and 2:36 a.m. Saturday at Legion Park, 3047 Legion Park Dr.
• A home sustained $300 in damage during an burglary and attempted arson Saturday in the 700 block of East Third Street.
• A Toyota Camry worth $3,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 800 block of East 19th Street.
