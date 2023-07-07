The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Juan Alonso, 23, of the 600 block of West Byers Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Jordan D. Brown, 33, of the 500 block of Walnut Street was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Monday with theft of a firearm.
• A handgun worth $300 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1700 block of Sioux Place. The handgun was recovered.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Banner J. Ingle, 43, of Lawrenceburg, was charged Wednesday with second-degree burglary and theft of identity.
• Trenton S. Thorpe, 32, of Hawesville, was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and theft by unlawful taking over
$1,000.
Kentucky State Police
• Dennis Kin, 65, of Hartford, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
