The following list was compiled from reports of local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Angela N. Hagan, 47, of the 1800 block of Hathaway Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Derek Willenborg, 33, of the 300 block of Maple Street was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Zachary J. Taylor, 46, of the 2000 block of Wink Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kenneth L. Simpson Jr., 24, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of burglary tools.
• Joseph K. Mayfield, 42, of the 3700 block of Hawthorne Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jorohn W. Johnson, 41, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Wednesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property (firearm), first-degree possession of a controlled substance third or subsequent offense (meth) (enhanced) and possession of synthetic drugs (enhanced).
• Brooklyn Greathouse, 21, of the 600 block of Orchard Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin).
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Wednesday from the 2800 block of Yosemite Drive.
