The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tre J. Wright, 26, of the 2300 block of Carter Road was charged Thursday with third-degree assault (police officer).
• Brittany N. Mallory, 25, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (heroin).
• An AT&T meter was reported stolen June 30 from the roadway at Burlew Boulevard near Parkway Drive.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Friday from Smothers Park, 199 West Veterans Blvd.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Rickie W. Greenwell, 30, of the 1000 block of Booth Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Bonnie H. Kays, 65, of the 5500 block of Berywyn Avenue was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Theresa M. Spencer, 48, of the 1400 block of Booth Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Faith C. Spencer, 26, of the 1400 block of Booth Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking within 1,000 feet of a school and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
