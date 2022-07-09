The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Hailey B. McGehee, 20, of the 3700 block of Winchester Drive was charged Friday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Nathan L. Hope, 40, homeless was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth)
• A motor vehicle registration plate was reported stolen Thursday in the 900 block of Crabtree Avenue.
• A handgun worth $250 was reported stolen Thursday from a vehicle in the 1400 block of Bowie Trail.
• A Chrysler 200 worth $19,000 and a handgun worth $200 were reported stolen Thursday from the 1800 block of Tamarack Road.
• Electrical wiring worth $4,000 was stolen in a burglary reported Thursday in the 2200 block of Skaggs Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Trent Knight, 36, of Calhoun was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
Kentucky State Police
• Garrett T. Wilson, 22, of the 1500 block of Wrights Landing Road was charged Friday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
