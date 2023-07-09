The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tina R. Haywood, 48, of the 5300 block of Highway 1514, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth, opiates).
• Andrew J. Coots, 44, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and tampering with physical evidence.
• Robin D. Dixon, 50, of the 3700 block of Haywood Court, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael W. Stewart, 49, of the 4200 block of Thurston Dermont Road, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Donald R. Coomes, 60, of the 8200 block of Hamilton Ferry Road, was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
