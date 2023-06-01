The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kyle W. Taylor, 29, of Louisville, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence and first-degree criminal mischief.
• Jeremy Kerchner, 37, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cheyenne M. Johnson, 24, of the 1900 block of East 22nd Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jason Howard, 49, of the 1700 block of Bluegrass Court was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• A juvenile was charged Sunday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000.
• Two juveniles were charged Saturday with second-degree burglary.
• A juvenile was charged May 23 with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000 and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Cash worth $42,770 was reported stolen Sunday from an ATM at Owensboro Federal Credit Union, 1208 Triplett St. No other information was available Wednesday. The theft is still under investigation.
• A Ford F-250 worth $10,000 was reported stolen Sunday from Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St.
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 800 block of East Fifth Street.
• A Volkswagen Passat worth $6,000 was reported stolen Tuesday from the 2400 block of O’Bryan Boulevard.
• A burglary was reported Monday at a home in the 600 block of Poindexter Street. It was unknown if anything was taken in the incident.
Traffic accidents
• A pickup truck driven by Kyle W. Taylor, 29 of Louisville, struck a tree and overturned at 7:12 p.m. Monday on Triplett Street near East Ninth Street. Taylor was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Corey L. Brown, 28, of the 3600 block of Bordeaux Loop was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
• Cierra L. Dennis, 21, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000.
• Charles N. Small, 28, of the 300 block of Longfellow Drive was charged Wednesday with receiving stolen property over $10,000, tampering with physical evidence and destruction of a VIN number.
• A motorcycle was reported stolen Monday from a barn in the 9700 block of Kentucky 815.
