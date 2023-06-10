The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shawn M. Miller, 28, of Utica, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking over $1,000.
• Devontavius L. Chamberlain, 21, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Adajia M. Phillips, 21, of the 2900 block of Legion Park Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• A Toyota 4Runner worth $20,000, bank cards and a driver’s license were reported stolen Thursday in the 3600 block of Trafalgar Court.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A stove, a refrigerator and a dish washer were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 400 block of Reid Road.
