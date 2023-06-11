The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kenette J. Diaz-Nunez, 19, homeless, was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
• Cameron A. Thompson, 20, of the 1200 block of West 7th Street was charged Friday with second-degree assault.
• Aundreya M. Murphy, 28, of the 1600 block of West 9th Street was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Gina R. Draper, 46, of the 4600 block of Spring Lane Drive was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), contempt of court libel/slander and failure to appear.
• Ramon Zuniga-Enriquez, 24, of the 3900 block of Flamingo Drive was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Isaiah B. Blair, 20, of the 4100 block of Greenbriar Road was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, speeding, first-degree wanton endangerment, improper turn, stop/stand/part on limited access highway, reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle.
