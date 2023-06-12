The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Armando R. Becker, 24, of the 300 block of Lafayette Drive, was charged Saturday with first-degree strangulation.
• Cynthia F. Irvin, 59, of the 1300 block of West Second Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree assault.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Emanuel A. Williams, 48, of the 600 block of Cedar Street, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a substance.
• Taylor M. Fenwick, 28, of the 1100 block of Henning Avenue in Evansville, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Madeline C. Young, 45, homeless, was charged Saturday for first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.