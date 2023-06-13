The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nai Lao, 49, of the 2900 block of Asbury Place was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Lisa M. Miller, 51, of the 800 block of East Fourth Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Hallie D. Renfrow Jr., 31, of the 900 block of West Third Street was charged Sunday with selling or receiving a vehicle with a removed or altered VIN.
• An all-terrain vehicle was reported stolen Friday from the 900 block of West Fourth Street.
• A Hyundai Accent worth $6,000 was reported stolen on Saturday from the 3200 block of Hummingbird Loop South.
• A watch and jewelry worth $2,100 were reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle at the 600 block of Salem Drive.
• A vehicle
sustained damage when it was struck by gunfire Sunday in the 1000 block of Venable Avenue.
• An iPhone 8 and prescription glasses were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of West First Street.
• A firearm, of unknown brand and type, was reported stolen in an incident Monday at a home in the 2500 block of Iroquois Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Castulo Garcia, 34, of the 3700 block of Kipling Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Solis B. Valazques, 37, of the 2400 block of Palladio Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Kenneth W. Bruner, 46, homeless, was charged Sunday with failure to comply with sex offender registration.
• Raymond E. Kern, 58, of the 1000 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
