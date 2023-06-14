The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Sharlise Barakat, 53, address unknown, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Miguel Juan, 31, of the 800 block of Bolivar Street was charged Monday with driving under the universe and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Jonnie K. Martin, 64, of the 1200 block of West Seventh Street was charged Monday with third-degree arson.
• A Jeep Renegade worth $13,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 200 block of Whittier Drive.
• A Nissan Altima worth $35,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 300 block of Weikel Drive.
• Household goods worth $1,000 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 400 block of Center Street.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $20,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 400 block of West Legion Boulevard.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Shawn M. Bradford, 38, of the 2800 block of West Sixth Street was charged Tuesday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
Kentucky State Police
• Ryan M. Pike, 39, of the 1900 block of East 17th Street was charged Monday with prohibited use of an electronic communications system to procure a minor or peace officer for a sex offense, and distribution of obscene matter to minors.
