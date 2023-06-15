The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Logan M. Clark, 20, of the 1300 block of Burlew Boulevard was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
Kentucky State Police
• Michael L. Morris, 38, of the 1200 block of Wayside Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence and first-degree fleeing/evading police (on foot).
